Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Shares Up 1.9%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 1,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Gafisa Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

