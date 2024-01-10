GateToken (GT) Price Tops $5.14 on Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $509.19 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $5.14 or 0.00011020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00018648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,638.47 or 1.00075529 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00206810 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008970 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003417 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,148,612 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

