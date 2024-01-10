Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of G traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. 710,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Genpact by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in Genpact by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

