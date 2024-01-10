George T. Hendren Sells 3,404 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 186,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,164. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

