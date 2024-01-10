Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.290-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Getty Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.29-$2.31 EPS.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GTY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 313,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 126.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Getty Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,932 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,960,000 after acquiring an additional 951,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,802,000 after acquiring an additional 639,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 415,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,017,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.