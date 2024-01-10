Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $2.62. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 93,967 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

