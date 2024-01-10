Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 96,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 56,839 shares.The stock last traded at $46.02 and had previously closed at $45.96.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

