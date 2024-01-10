Gray Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 298 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. 16,226,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,972,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

