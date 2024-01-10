Gray Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 305,996.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,316,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,785 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. 6,184,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,455,069. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

