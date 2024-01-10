Gray Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,492 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.2% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $259.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.