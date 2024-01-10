Gray Wealth Management Inc. Buys 452 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.49. 470,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

