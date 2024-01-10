Gray Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,241 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OKE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.69. 997,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,911. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

