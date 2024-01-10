Gray Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. 1,876,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,568. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

