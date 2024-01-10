Gray Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,369,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,149,000 after purchasing an additional 145,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 530,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,235. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

