Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $243,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,177,000 after buying an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 428,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 74,868 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.89. 14,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

