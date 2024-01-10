Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.34. 249,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,003. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.