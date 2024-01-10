Gray Wealth Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 792 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Get Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $249.48. 669,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

