Gray Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 428 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Welltower Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WELL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,882. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

