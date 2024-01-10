Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,665 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.25. 1,804,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,293. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

