Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 494 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

