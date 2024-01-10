Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.08

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and traded as high as $27.52. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 7,187 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $454.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 15.80%.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.