GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.82

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 8056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of C$95.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

