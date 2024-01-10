Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V.
