Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 4,535,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,642,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Guild Esports Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.91 million, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

