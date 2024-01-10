GXChain Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $22.85 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001560 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000805 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars.

