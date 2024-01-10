H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.35

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.35 and traded as high as $78.64. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 182,941 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FUL

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.