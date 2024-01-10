Hassell Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,040 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC owned 0.93% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,405,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 136,489 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,113,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,822,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,190,000 after purchasing an additional 103,404 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 291,516 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,730,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

