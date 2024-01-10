Head to Head Comparison: Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) vs. Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) and Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyson Foods and Input Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyson Foods $52.88 billion 0.37 -$648.00 million ($1.89) -28.84 Input Capital N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -56.69

Input Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tyson Foods. Input Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyson Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyson Foods 2 5 1 0 1.88 Input Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tyson Foods and Input Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tyson Foods currently has a consensus price target of $54.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Tyson Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than Input Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Tyson Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Input Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tyson Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tyson Foods and Input Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyson Foods -1.23% 2.51% 1.31% Input Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tyson Foods beats Input Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock. It also manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and food service operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

About Input Capital

(Get Free Report)

SSC Security Services Corp. provides physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. The company was founded by Douglas Allan Emsley, Brad Farquhar, and Gord A. Nystuen in 2012 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.