Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.850 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,978,000 after buying an additional 98,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,408,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,050,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,491,000 after purchasing an additional 149,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

