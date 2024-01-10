Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Trading Up 2.1%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 4,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,602.40% and a negative return on equity of 232.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,747.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 2,047.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 8,297.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 252,340 shares during the period.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.