Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Trading Up 2.1%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDTGet Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 4,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,602.40% and a negative return on equity of 232.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,747.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 2,047.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 8,297.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 252,340 shares during the period.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

