Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 801,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000.

NYSE:AFB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 97,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

