Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 594,092 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 569,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 168,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,878,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 287,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:MLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 545,258 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.