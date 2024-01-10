Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,265 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.73% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 140,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

