Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,054 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 60.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT remained flat at $21.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. 89,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,482. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

