Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 273,585 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,585 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of VMO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 86,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

