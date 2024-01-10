Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,597,429.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 226,067 shares of company stock valued at $43,382,043 and sold 8,300 shares valued at $1,754,226. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.03. 96,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,639. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average of $185.97. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

