Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $8.30 Million Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. ImmunoGen makes up 0.5% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of ImmunoGen worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,700 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,286. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

