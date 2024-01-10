Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

DHR stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.56. 1,731,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,790. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.55. The company has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

