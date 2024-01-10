Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $36,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,345,000 after purchasing an additional 369,804 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,659,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,156 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,230,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,994,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,897,000 after purchasing an additional 648,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 150,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,760. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

