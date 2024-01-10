Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,446,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 108,107 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III makes up about 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 290.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 208,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

