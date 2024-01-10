Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 170,649 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,649 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BYM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,803. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

