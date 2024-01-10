Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,076 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 2.01% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 45,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,661. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.