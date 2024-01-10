Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,748 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $426.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.52 and its 200-day moving average is $402.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a market capitalization of $399.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.90.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

