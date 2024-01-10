Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.36

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and traded as low as $6.14. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 603,447 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $5.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $238.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 40,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $299,993.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,912.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

