Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.35

Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.35 and traded as high as $24.31. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 56,676 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $252.24 million, a PE ratio of -31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is presently -122.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading

