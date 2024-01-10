Hop Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,746.24 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $105,746.24 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

