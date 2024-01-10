Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Trading Up 1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 12,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 3,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%.
for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.
