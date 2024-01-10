Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Trading Up 1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 12,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 3,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%.

In other news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,584.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $2,141,827.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027 over the last 90 days.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

