HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.42

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.42 and traded as high as $119.09. HOYA shares last traded at $119.03, with a volume of 24,421 shares.

HOYA Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

