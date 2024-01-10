Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.12

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
