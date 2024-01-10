Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Lessened by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up approximately 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after purchasing an additional 410,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $90,375,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.12. The company had a trading volume of 160,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,076. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.12 and its 200 day moving average is $311.09. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

